Life Events That Can Trigger Disordered Eating

Isolation is triggering body issues. Those who may have just finally started to get a handle on disordered eating before the pandemic are struggling now as structure is often part of the foundation of any recovery program and quarantine obliterated structure for most humans.

Sleeping, eating, and exercising at regular times can be an important part of sticking to healthy eating and exercise habits – that means not eating or exercising too much or too little. But there is little structure to enforce that now. Then the mere fact that people are isolated means they are alone with their thoughts. For some, that can be scary. It can mean facing thoughts that are painful, and can drive one to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as binge eating, over-exercising, depriving themselves of food, and other destructive behaviors. But a pandemic isn’t the only event that can bring up these issues. There are many other transitions and changes in life that can be especially trying for those who have tendencies towards disordered eating. We spoke with Meghan Watson, founder of Bloom Psychology & Wellness, who specializes in helping clients develop a healthy relationship with food and their bodies. Watson went over other life events that can trigger old or new eating disorders.

Starting college

“Starting school can be a huge trigger. Especially starting university from high school,” says Watson. Research has found that eating disorders can be prevalent among undergraduates, with one survey finding over 13 percent of females screened and 3.6 percent of men had sought professional help for eating disorder-related symptoms.