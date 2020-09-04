Chadwick Boseman’s Hometown Won’t Remove Confederate Monument, But Will Erect A Tribute Statue For The Late Actor

Days after the critically acclaimed actor Chadwick Boseman died from a four-year battle with cancer, fans and supporters showed their love by launching a petition to have a confederate statue in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, replaced with a statue of Boseman.

However, it seems that Boseman’s fans will only get one part of their wish, according to a report by TMZ.

A spokesperson for Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts’ Office told the outlet that the city is indeed moving forward with plans to honor Boseman with a permanent public tribute, however the city has no plans to remove the confederate monument mentioned in the petition.

Roberts’ office said the public work of art will include a statue as well as a mural element weaved into it.

The petition now has over 67,000 signatures, but will require more than the approval of the mayor in order for it to be removed. South Carolina state law requires a two-thirds majority vote from state legislators in order for a Confederate monument to be removed.

However, the current political and social environment has continually called the necessity of these so called monuments, which undoubtedly represent a part of America’s racist history still being permeated throughout our society today.

“Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on. It is only fitting that his work is honored in the same place that birthed him,” the petition states, adding: “As fellow citizens go about their day they should have a face that sees all people as equal. That sees all citizens regardless of outward appearance as a member of the Anderson community,” the petition reads.

Boseman died on August 28 which shocked and devastated a community that felt liberated by his stirring portrayals of King T’Challa, Thurgood Marshall and Jackie Robinson.

On Thursday night Boseman was honored during a public memorial service in his hometown. The event featured a showing of Black Panther before the memorial service. Attendees included the daughter of James Brown, who Boseman portrayed in the 2014 movie Get On Up.