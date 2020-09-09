Positive Things To Take From This Weird Time In Life

The experiences people have during this pandemic will likely change them forever. It may not yet be clear how those changes will look, but it’s obvious that humans are having to behave and think in a way they aren’t used to. In order to survive mentally, physically, and emotionally, people are having to adapt. People are having to reach for or even develop tools they’ve never needed before. They’re making realizations about themselves, including everything from their relationships to their career paths.

It’s been said that good driving is about constantly adjusting and readjusting to the changing environment, and enjoying life is quite similar: it’s a series of adjustments. But this pandemic may have required the most adjustments in the shortest amount of time that humans have seen in a while. Right now, we’re still in the trenches, so to gain some perspective, I spoke with Meghan Watson, registered psychotherapist and founder of Bloom Psychology, about what positive changes people might take from this weird time in history.

Honing self-care skills

We’ve been resourceful around managing our self-care,” states Watson. “We can’t just go out to our favorite restaurant and get the stimulation of being in a crowd, seeing the vibrancy of life in summer like we normally do. We have to be pointed about getting these enriching experiences. It’s really made a lot of people more resourceful, more focused…”