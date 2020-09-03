#MAFS: Karen Is Opening Up And Christina Is Shutting Down
Last night was all about the role friend groups play in the lives of the couples. Members from the pairs met with their friends individually and collectively when they came together to host a housewarming party where they played games that were meant to teach them more about their partners and get insight from the people who know them best.
I’m sure the couples learned a lot last night and we did too. Get into the more memorable moments on the following pages.