TooMuchToLose: 1,000 Black Women Leaders Call Out Trump In Powerful Open Letter

A group of 1,000 influential Black women leaders have come together to call out Trump and his current administration in an open letter as the 2020 presidential election nears with exactly two months to the date.

A petition organized by a group called #WinWithBlackWomen and posted on Change.Org with the hasthag #TooMuchToLose, asks Trump to clarify how he has delivered in terms of advancing the quality of life for Black women in America. The letter was written in response to Trump’s derogatory question towards Black voters during an August 2016 rally: What the hell do you have to loose?

“This week, we have been reminded of the question you asked Black people during the 2016 election: “What do you have to lose?” Our answer, evidenced by increasingly poor economic outcomes, high racial tensions and hate incidents, the coronavirus, and an overall lack of dignity and respect in the White House, is a lot. And for Black women in particular, it’s too much,” the letter begins.

Last month the Republicans continued to rally around Trump as the RNC laid out a series of tactics fueled with propaganda about how the country has improved under the Trump administration’s leadership. One of the biggest examples of disrespect at the RNC was watching Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron stump for Trump instead of devoting his time and attention to investigating Breonna Taylor’s murder.

But the numbers and empty promises consistently haven’t added up, specifically in regards to economic advancement.

“Black households still earn 41% less than White households. Over 60% of the Black population lives below the poverty line. As for jobs, our unemployment rate is still double that of our White counterparts. An Associated Press fact check says that the most progress to Black unemployment occurred in 2010 under the Obama administration, when Black unemployment was at a record low of 7.8%. On your watch, in May 2020, Black unemployment was 16.8%. A recent report by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that 41% of Black-owned businesses were shuttered in April 2020,” the letter continues.

But most importantly, Black lives continue to be a stake with the continued state sanctioned violence, including but not limited to police brutality, vigilante violence, and targeted violence, spurred by Trump’s incessant disrespect of prominent Black women like Sen. Kamala Harris, journalist April Ryan and Rep. Maxine Waters just to name a few.

Black women will continue to speak truth to power as the days loom towards deciding who the next leader of America will be.

Read the rest of the petition at Change.Org.