NBA Player Trevor Ariza Accused Of Child Abuse, Responds By Accusing Co-Parent Of Parental Alienation

Portland Trailblazers star Trevor Ariza is on the receiving end of serious allegations that are being hurled against him by his co-parent, Lana Allen. According to TMZ, Allen filed court documents in which she accused Ariza of abusing their 12-year-old son and as a result, she is requesting a restraining order on her son’s behalf.

Allen said that she fears their son is “not safe in his care” because Ariza has allegedly been demonstrating patterns of domestic violence against their child since 2019 and as a result, the 12-year-old has grown to “fear” his father.”

Ariza and Allen are presently embroiled in a bitter court battle and Ariza is vehemently denying all allegations of abuse. In fact, in response to the allegations, he argues that Allen is the one inflicting psychological abuse against their child by way of parental alienation, which is when one parent seeks to isolate a child from their other parent.

“Parental alienating behaviors lie on a continuum from mild and subtle forms of badmouthing to more severe forms of aggression and coercive control that can result in the child’s complete rejection and refusal of contact with the target parent,” explained Edward Kruk Ph.D. for Psychology Today. “They also span the range from isolated events to an ongoing pattern of abuse aimed at the target parent.”

“What is occurring here is in fact [Allen’s] abuse of the minor child by her relentless, cruel loyalty conflict for [the child], alienation campaign and selfishly driven attempts to interfere in father and son’s relationship,” alleged Ariza’s legal team in court documents.

Both parties are vying for custody of their child. A custody trial has been set for October. It’s always hard on the child when parents are feuding. Hopefully, the courts can get to the bottom of these allegations and if no evidence of abuse is found, this family can find a way to move forward in a way that prioritizes the physical and emotional wellness of their child.