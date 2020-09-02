“There’s Just Terror In My Body”: Gabrielle Union Says COVID-19 And Ongoing Racial Injustice Has Her PTSD In “Overdrive”

Gabrielle Union revealed how the pandemic and the ongoing racial violence against Black communities has weighed on her in the last months.

“The combination of the pandemic and this racial reckoning, alongside being inundated with [images of] the brutalization of Black bodies, has sent my PTSD into overdrive,” Union, 47, said in her cover interview for the October 2020 issue of Women’s Health.

“There’s just terror in my body,” says Union.

Union was diagnosed with PTSD in the 90’s after she was raped at 19-years-old by a robber who broke into her then part-time job at Payless. In the years since, Union said she went through a transformation process, where she realized that a lot of her misplaced anger and resentment was due to her sexual assault.

In her trauma she said she learned how to develop healthy coping mechanisms when she feels her mental health is being triggered.

“I break out my emotional fix-me toolkit, and I try to run through all the situations. I call it my ‘What’s the likelihood of X happening?’ method … If I’m fearful about going into a store because I’m anxious about being robbed, I’ll make myself feel better by going to one where there will be witnesses to cut down those chances. It’s been this way since ’92. It’s just something I do; second nature.”

She has revealed that therapy has helped her process as well. “I feel different in my body. I feel freer.”