Two Men Arrested And Charged In Attack Against Trans Women After LGBTQ+ Leaders Demand Justice

Last week, it seemed that justice would not be served. The Los Angeles District Attorney decided not to pursue charges against the men who had previously been arrested were dropped and they were released from jail. The DA temporarily rejected the case claiming that more time was needed to review the evidence.

After the DA’s decision, local leaders in the LGBTQ community spoke out, questioning why charges weren’t filed and demanded transparency during the investigation.

And now, according to ABC 7, their efforts were not in vain. Two men from Compton are currently facing criminal charges of robbing and assaulting three trans women in Hollywood on August 17.

The attacks, classified as a hate crime, took place at 2:15 am on Hollywood Boulevard.

ABC 7 reports 29-year-old Carlton Alexander Callaway faces one felony count each for grand theft from the person of another, second-degree robbery, criminal threats, attempted second-degree robbery, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

The second man, Davion Anthony Williams, 22, faces one felony count each of assault with a weapon, (Williams used a rideshare scooter to strike one of the women.), and grand theft.

As we reported earlier, the attacks were captured on video by bystanders and streamed live as they were happening.

Meanwhile, the victims, Eden Estrada, Jaslene Busanet and Joslyn Allen, pleaded with them to call 911.

Allen was robbed while the suspect carried a metal bar. Busanet was hit in the back of the head and knocked to the ground.

If convicted, Callaway could face up to 13 years and four months in state prison. Williams faces eight years and four months.