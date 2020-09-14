How Banks Are Hindering Black Entrepreneurial Progress
Although we’ve seen a rise in Black-owned businesses in recent years, there’s still a major disparity when it comes to Black entrepreneurship rates compared to that of whites. To be specific, as of 2017, Black or African Americans owned 2.2% of the 5.7 million employer businesses in the United States. And while there are many factors that can be attributed to this figure, commercial banks play a huge role.
“A lot of it is that there really aren’t these mechanisms in place for a lot of Black-owned businesses,” said Dr. Tiffiany Howard, a political science professor at the University of Nevada, Los Angeles. “They will start and then, within that five to seven-year mark, the business fails. That’s where we’re seeing a lot of Black businesses kind of just like tap out and they don’t succeed because you need so many things for a business to work. You need proper mentorship, the proper funding, startup capital, growth capital, then you need to have social capital, which is the community support. The Black community is generally loyal, but its really hard to get that word out. You have to have all these components in place and African-American businesses don’t usually have those resources.”
In partnership with Bank of America and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Dr. Howard led a study titled Banks and the Black Community. One thing that the study explored was the level of scrutiny faced by Black business entrepreneurs who applied for business loans in comparison to their white counterparts.
“As an academic and someone who teaches in the classroom, we’re always challenged to always kind of be objective but sometimes you have to call it what it is and just say its racism. It’s preconceived notions. It’s stereotypes,” Dr. Howard told MadameNoire. “When you go into a bank and you’re like, ‘I’m a professional. I have credit. I’m obviously here because I pre-qualified or have a pre-approval from somewhere and I found the house or I am a successful graduate and I have about $40,000 in cash and I know that I probably could secure a loan up to about $750,000,’ the people who are in those spaces just don’t believe you. They are looking for a reason to deny you the loan.”
Many institutions are reluctant to bet on Black-owned businesses because they believe that they are more prone to failure.