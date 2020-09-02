Philo Adds TV One to Its Streaming Line Up

There are a lot of unknowns as we head into the fall. But one thing is certain—carving out some space for unwinding is going to be necessary. Now, getting to one of your favorite “me time” indulgences will be a whole lot easier.

Why?

Philo, one of the nation’s leading live and on-demand streaming services, is now offering TV One. That means you can watch more of your favorite shows, such as Girlfriends, Uncensored, The Bernie Mac Show and other top picks, any time and any place. Whether you’re up at 2am and need to laugh your way to sleep or need to take a midday reality TV break to get away from reality, everything from blockbuster films to your next binge-worthy tv drama is at the push of a button.

But that’s not all. TV One joins some great company on Philo—OWN, Nickelodeon, VH1 and BET are amongst the 60+ networks (and unlimited DVR!) that Philo offers for just $20 a month.

And don’t worry about sharing your screen time or selections. The service offers multiple viewer profiles and streams, so there’s room for everyone to personalize their Philo fix. You can watch from a phone, laptop or TV with Roku, Apple TV, or Android TV.

Philo is easy to use, and it’s even easier to sign up—it’s also free for the first week.

Sign up today at philo.tv/tvone and start your free trial.

Your favorite Girlfriends are waiting.