Big Sean Says People Associating Song “IDFWU” To Naya Rivera’s Death Was Hurtful

When the search for Naya Rivera began the public waited impatiently for answers. And in the meantime, they reflected about her impact on the world, what she contributed, and everything else related to her. Which brought them to rapper Big Sean’s song, “IDFWU,” an acronym for the phrase, “I don’t f*ck with you.”

Released in 2015, the song came on the heels of Big Sean calling off his engagement to Rivera in 2014. And people immediately assumed it was about their former relationship.

It wasn’t that much of a leap considering Rivera accused Big Sean of cheating (with Ariana Grande) and stealing a Rolex from her. He denied the claims and while a rep confirmed that Sean had hope of reconciling, he eventually ended their engagement, calling Rivera “too controlling.”

Sean went on to date Ariana and Naya married her now ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on the same day she and Sean planned to marry one another.

People doing what they do, attempted to shame or remind us all of what they believed was a diss record aimed at Rivera.

While the search for Rivera was ongoing, Big Sean remained silent but liked a couple of tweets praying for her safe return.

And after she was found, he expressed his condolences.

Now that just a bit of time has transpired since her passing, Big Sean is speaking about people associating “IDFWU” to Rivera’s death.

In an interview with Vulture, when asked if he regrets making a song about Rivera, Big Sean said, “That’s a tough question to answer because I’m still processing a lot of that … I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her. She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her. It wasn’t a diss to her. I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it. We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song.”