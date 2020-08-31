Petitions Launched To Replace Confederate Statue With Chadwick Boseman Memorial In His Hometown

The shocking death of Chadwick Boseman has produced an outpouring of grief for the critically-acclaimed, celebrated actor who moved audiences with his heroic performances in 42, Marshall and Black Panther.

Boseman died on August 28 at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years. Since the announcement, his fans and co-stars have released statements noting Boseman’s character and drive as one of the best actors in Black Hollywood’s recent renaissance.

One way his fans plan to continue honoring his legacy is by launching several petitions to remove a Confederate statue in Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, and replace it with a statue of the actor.

One of the petitions was posted on Change.org over the weekend, currently has over 11,000 signatures, according to The Hill.

“Mr. Boseman spent his life uplifting the stories of Black Americans both real and fictional. Throughout his career, he has brought to life such historical figures as James Brown, Jackie Robinson, and Thurgood Marshall. However, most notably he was known for playing T’Challa the King of Wakanda also know as the Black Panther,” the petition states.

“Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on. It is only fitting that his work is honored in the same place that birthed him,” the petition states, adding: “As fellow citizens go about their day they should have a face that sees all people as equal. That sees all citizens regardless of outward appearance as a member of the Anderson community.”

Another petition has over 700 signatures.

The statue in question was erected in 1902 in front of the courthouse and depicts a soldier standing on a platform with the phrase, “The world shall yet decide, in truth’s clear, far-off light, that the soldiers who wore the gray, and died with Lee, were in the right,” according to a state website.

In June the statue was vandalized after protests erupted across the country in response to the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and many others who were senselessly killed in an act of state sanctioned violence, some at the hands of law enforcement, others by the hands of neighborhood vigilantes.

The fight to replace the statue may require an uphill battle due to the state’s allegiance to the Heritage Act, which prohibits the removal of Confederate monuments unless two-thirds of state legislatures vote in favor.

Boseman was most recently seen in Spike Lee’s Netflix Vietnam war movie Da 5 Bloods. Netflix is also behind what is now Boseman’s final movie, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, also starring Viola Davis, which will be released later this year.