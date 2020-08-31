Black Trans Woman Beaten By Group Outside Of Her Philadelphia Home: “I Am In Fear Of My Life”

After the beating and assault of three Black trans women in Hollywood went viral next week, another incident shows the degradation suffered by members of the trans community, this time in Philadelphia.

“My lips are swollen, my jaw is very sore, barely even able to chew it’s so bad,” said 34-year-old Kendall Stephens in an interview with WPVI.

The attack took place last Monday, incredulously right outside of her home. Three months ago a Black trans woman named Dominique “Remmie” Fells was discovered dismembered in the city’s Schuylkill River on June 8.

Stephens said that she was inside of her house with her husband and goddaughter when she heard a commotion outside her front door. Stephens said she found a large group of people arguing and throwing bottles at one another. When she asked them to be quiet and threatened to call 911, she said a woman from the crowd run up to her along with others and began beating her.

“This lady comes balling at me like a bull and starts swinging at me, I tried to close my door, front door, and as I’m doing this, she kicks it open and starts attacking me all about the face. They called me a tranny, they said, ‘You’re a man, we’re gonna get you.’ And they were repeating this all throughout the beating, [they] said that I deserved it,” she said.

Part of the attack was captured by a surveillance camera attached to her home before it was ripped down during the attack. Stephen said she suffered multiple injuries including a broken nose, bruises to her face, lip and ribs.

“I am in fear of my life, they threatened to come back and finish the job. [They were the] last words they said to me. They already showed what kind of monsters they are, they’re savages,” Stephens said.

“I don’t understand why this would happen to me. This is very frightening,” Stephens told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Police are investigating the case due to the fact Stephens had to go to the hospital to address her injuries. No arrests have been made yet. Police have identified six people shown in the video, including three women and three men, WPVI recently reported.

Stephens created a GoFundMe page to help offset her medical expenses, to date donors have raised over $33,000 in funds. Stephens said she plans to donate half of the proceeds to a local LGBTQ center.

“I have serious damage to my face and right ribs, and needless to say I am very traumatized by the entire ordeal. Sadly, two children witnessed the ordeal are also traumatized by the ordeal,” she wrote, adding that half of all the money raised will go to the William Way LGBTQ Center, a social community space for people to safely and confidently explore their identities in an affirming environment.

Stephens assault is another harrowing example of the continued violence evoked against Black trans women in America and abroad. Conversations must center around why marginalized members of the Black community, specifically, Black women, Black trans women, Black femmes and Black girls, are routinely the victims of physical and sexual violence, often times at the result of our own community members.

Thankful that Stephens is alive, but saddened over her assault and her fearing for her life for living her life in her authentic truth.