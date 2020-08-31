Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Finally Received The FBI Ballistic Report In Breonna Taylor’s Investigation, But What Does That Mean In Terms Of Justice?

The rallying call, “Justice for Breonna Taylor,” will not see an end until something is done about the way she was heinously gunned down in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment on March 13.

It has almost been six months since the 26-year-old EMT was senselessly gunned down, leading to anger, frustration and questions as to why Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has not yet charged the three involved officers, Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison.

On Sunday Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron revealed that his office has finally received received the FBI ballistics report during an interview on Face The Nation.

Cameron has stated that the investigation was in process, but delayed due to a ballastics report he had not yet received from the FBI. Several law enforcement agencies are involved with the ongoing investigation, but Cameron’s priorities have seen muddled over the last few months with multiple eyebrow raising actions like the poorly planned release of his engagement photos at the height of when Taylor’s case was gaining traction, along with his recent appearance at the Republican National Convention.

“That is a critical piece of this investigation,” Cameron said on “Face the Nation.” “It’s not the end-all-be-all. There are still some witness testimony and interviews that have to be conducted. But we do have that ballistics report.”

It will still take time for Cameron’s office to review the report, but Cameron feels it “will help us in the analysis that needs to be undertaken before we can get to final steps.”

Earlier this month Taylor’s family met with Cameron’s office in an effort to restore communication between the two groups after Taylor’s family expressed frustration around Cameron’s lack of contact. At the meeting between the two groups, Taylor’s family and her lawyers expressed they expected charges to be announced by October.

In response to Cameron’s announcement Taylor’s family lawyer Benjamin Crump also appeared on Face the Nation on Sunday.

“We’ve been told when they get the ballistics report, that’s what they needed to wrap up this investigation and finally give them answers that they so desperately want and the community so desperately needs to try to heal,” he said. “So at this point, we are hoping that this conclusion will be sooner rather than later, because justice delayed is justice denied.”

While no one is exactly aware of what will transpire, the time for justice has long past expired and Breonna Taylor’s family is owed an answer after months of immeasurable grief.