Monica Says She & Brandy Are Too Grown To Be Feuding: ‘We Don’t Have To Do All That’

Fans are anticipating the Verzuz battle between Brandy and Monica. At first Monica shut down the idea of the friendly showdown but must have had a change of heart. Two decades ago, the two songbirds weren’t very friendly with each other after their “Boy Is Mine ” release became a megahit. Now, Monica said the two are into their forties and have overcome any childish beef they had before.

“We’ve long removed ourselves from the dramatics of it but we’re gonna have a very in-depth conversation that may possibly be shared even with the audience because there’s a lot that happens, the fans have no idea what really took place, what really caused the initial friction,” the “Everything to Me” singer told Entertainment Tonight.

Monica added that she hopes after she and Brandy have their public conversation that today’s singers can learn valuable lessons.

“Hopefully, we can help some of the younger artists avoid doing the same thing because we did a whole lot more together than we did apart,” Monica said.

There will also be merchandise on sale to commemorate their Verzuz battle including $25 t-shirts and $40 hoodies.The proceeds from their Verzuz battle merchandise will go towards Michelle Obama “When We Vote” campaign.

“By popular demand, limited edition merch for tomorrow night’s legendary Verzuz battle is now available, ” reads the announcement on Instagram. “Get it while it lasts! 100% of the proceeds will go to @michelleobama’s #WhenWeAllVote because November counts in every way for us.”

The Verzuz battle will air on the Verzuz Instagram battle and Apple Music on August 31 at 8:00 p.m.