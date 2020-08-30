Megan Thee Stallion Recognized Police Brutality Victims During Virtual Concert: ‘Why Is It So Hard To Be Black In America?’

Megan thee Stallion recently hosted a concert to recognize those affected by police brutality. Billboard reported that the Houston hot girl performed during her first-ever, paid virtual concert. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her concert mimicked all aspects of a live performance accept that there was no audience.

She performed her hits like “Big Ole Freak,” “Captain Hook,” “Hot Girl Summer” and her latest hit single with Cardi B “WAP” but she also took the moment to recognize the police brutality that the Black community has been hit with in almost a decade. During one segment of her show, there was a slideshow of victims like Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray and Mike Brown with details of their interactions with police officers that left them dead. As the slideshow played the phrase “Why is it so hard being Black in America?” was displayed while church bells and gunshots sounded off.

Thee Stallion has been thriving while also trying to process her own trauma. She recently claimed that in July she was shot in both of her feet by rapper/singer Tory Lanez. She outted the “Say It” singer once she felt that his public relations team was trying to clear his name and change the account of what she says really happened.

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me,” she said in an Instagram Live video. “You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f***ing dragging it.”

In the video, she was clearly upset and addressed the lies she had heard swirling around.

“Motherf***ers talking about I hit this n****. I never hit you. Motherf***ers like, ‘Oh she mad ’cause he was trying to f**k with Kylie’. No, I wasn’t. Like, you dry shot me. Like, everybody in the car – there’s only four motherf***ers in the car: me, you, my homegirl and your security.”

Watch her concert below.