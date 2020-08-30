The Preview Of Chadwick Boseman’s Last Film Has Been Postponed

The viewing for Chadwick Boseman’s last film has been put on hold. Due to the Black Panther star’s untimely death on Friday (August 28), Netflix has cancelled the virtual viewing event for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom that was scheduled for Monday, August 31, 2020.

“We are heartbroken over today’s news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a ‘true fighter’ as his family called him in their poignant tribute,” Netflix said in a statement to Deadline. “This is an incredible loss. We are cancelling Monday’s preview event of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Please join us in sending your thoughts to his family and loved ones.”

Another date has not bee announced.

“Chadwick was a superhero on screen and in life, and it’s impossible to imagine working at the level he has while valiantly battling his illness. His legacy as a person and an artist will inspire millions. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer. “He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman.”

The film, which is based on August Wilson’s 1982 play of the same, was produced by Denzel Washington and stars Viola Davis. The film is about four band members waiting on Rainey, played by Davis, to arrive to the studio to record new music. Boseman plays a young and troubled trumpet player, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Boseman died after a quiet four year battle with colon cancer. As he was undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy treatments he filmed a bulk of movies including Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, Marshall and the blockbuster hit Black Panther. He passed away at his Los Angeles home that he shared with his wife, Taylor Simone Leward, whom he married shortly before his death. He was 43-years-old.