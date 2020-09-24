How To Distinguish Between A Tough Manager And An Adult Bully

Not every supervisor is going to give you warm fuzzies. Some managers are just plain old tough. However, there’s a difference between having high expectations for your employees — and enforcing those on a regular basis– and being a demeaning workplace bully. Not sure whether you’re being sensitive or your supervisor is crossing the line? Here are some key differentiators.

Boss: Praises you when you excel

A tough supervisor may set the bar high and her expectations may even come off as unreasonable at times, but she will never shy away from offering praise when you get the job done. We all have quotas and benchmarks to meet — even managers. When a member of her team excels, she does as well but that doesn’t mean she takes credit for your successes. She recognizes your work openly.