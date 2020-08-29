Chadwick Boseman Visited Children With Cancer While He Was Also Battling The Illness

Before the release of Black Panther in 2018, Chadwick Boseman visited terminally ill children who were battling cancer. They didn’t know that Boseman, who died on August 28 of colon cancer, was also battling the fatal illness as well. The South Carolina native had visited St. Jude’s Hospital and gave the children toys and memories that they would never forget.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman,” St. Jude’s Hospital said on social media. “Two years ago, Chadwick visited the St. Jude campus and brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage and inspiration. He was an incredible role model for our patients and children from all around the world. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

After visiting the hospital, the Marshall star reflected about his time he spent with the children and how excited they were about the release of Black Panther.

“It’s a humbling experience,” he said. “Because, you’re like, ‘This can’t mean that much to them.’ But seeing how the world has taken this on, seeing how the movement, how it’s taken on a life of its own — I realized that they anticipated something great.”

He became emotional when discussing their anticipation of the film and finding out that two of the young boys he met had died before the movie was released.

“I did live life waiting for those moments. And so what put me back in the mind of being a kid just two experience those two little boys’ anticipation for this movie and when I found out they…” Boseman’s eyes filled with tears.

Boseman died after battling colon cancer for four years, the Associated Press reported. He never revealed that he was diagnosed with the illness to the public. He died in his Los Angeles, California home with his wife, Taylor Simone Leward, by his side. Boseman was only 43-years-old.