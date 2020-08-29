Cynthia Bailey Says Her Sex Life ‘Really Sucks’ While In Quarantine With Mike Hill

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey admitted that her sex life hasn’t been all that great while being in quarantine with her fiance’, Mike Hill. The reason why is that they aren’t quarantining in their Los Angeles home alone. Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson and Hill’s two daughters, Kayla and Ashlée Hill, have also been in the house and Bailey said it has been difficult trying to do the do with their daughters around.

“Quarantine in a house with all your kids, can you imagine trying to have sex with your man,” Bailey said during a chat on Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “You know how horrible that is to have like quiet, secret sex all the time? It’s like they know it’s happening, but you can’t, like, be loud. It sucks. It really sucks.”

Bailey, 53, added that that hasn’t stopped her and Hill from getting it on but once they done she is a bit embarassed.

“I was constantly doing the walk of shame in our house,” she said.

Bailey and Hill are now quarantining at her home, deemed Lake Bailey, in Georgia and they now free to have as much sex as they would like.

‘We’re here, we’re free,” she continued. “At Lake Bailey, the only people that can hear us now are the deer and the rabbits and squirrels and the ducks. Sex is great now.”

Bailey and Hill got engaged last year at the opening of her wine cellar, The Bailey Wine Cellar. Their original wedding date was October 10, 2020 but she isn’t sure of that is the case anymore.

“In the event we need to change it or postpone the date, you know what does that mean? Because we paid deposits and all that stuff already,” she told HollywoodLife in March. “We’re going to get married; whether it’s 10/10/20, not so sure about that.”