Authorities Name The Three Officers Involved In Jacob Blake’s Shooting

Earlier this week Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey was announced as the officer who pulled the trigger, firing into Blake’s back seven times as his three children looked on when police were called to a residence on Sunday.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice released a statement early Friday morning naming two Kenosha officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek as two cops who were involved in events leading up to the shooting, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to the police report, officers were called after a woman reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises. Officers Arenas and Meronek deployed their tasers on Blake, before he attempted to enter his SUV.

“During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle,” DCI officials said in a statement.

However, the knife is another means of false justification for those who believe Blake’s life did not matter in the presence of excessive force that was used which could have ended his life. Blake is paralyzed from the waist down and is in critical condition, according to his family members. On Friday, Blake’s father, who is also named Jacob revealed that he is handcuffed to his hospital bed.

“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” his father, also named Jacob Blake, said Thursday. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”

In spite of their grief, Blake’s father and sister, Letetra Widman, appeared for short speeches at the March on Washington, which takes place over the weekend commemorating the 57th anniversary of the march, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s moving “I Have a Dream” speech.