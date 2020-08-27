Michelle Obama Talks Being Invisible To White People As A Black Woman On Latest Podcast Episode

- By

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama is sharing more insight over her thoughts on race relations in America, including her own personal experiences and microagressions she’s encountered.

Obama talked openly and in great detail during her most recent episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify. In the most recent episode, Obama featured her close friends, Denielle Pemberton-Heard, Kelly Dibble and Dr. Sharon Malone.

Some of the experiences took place while she was First Lady, proving that neither social status nor money will absolve you from racism.

“When I’ve been completely incognito, during the eight years in the White House, walking the dogs on the canal, people will come up and pet my dogs, but will not look me in the eye,” Obama said. “They don’t know it’s me.

“White folks don’t understand it’s like that,” she added. It’s “so telling of how white America views people who are not like them. You know, we don’t exist. And when we do exist we exist as a threat. And that’s exhausting.”
Her episode is timely as the current national conversation again has turned to racial injustice with the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“What the white community doesn’t understand about being a person of color in this nation is that there are daily slights,” Obama said, “in our workplaces where people talk over you, or people don’t even see you.”

She then went into a story, recalling a time when she was standing in line alongside Pemberton-Heard to order food after a soccer game with daughters Malia and Sasha Obama.

“We were stopping to get ice cream and I had told the secret service to stand back, because we were trying to be normal,” Obama said. “When I’m just a Black woman, I notice that white people don’t even see me. … I’m standing there with two little Black girls, another Black female adult, they’re in soccer uniforms. And a white woman cuts right in front of us to order. Like ― she didn’t even see us.”

According to Obama the woman “didn’t apologize, she never looked me in my eye, she didn’t know it was me. All she saw was a Black person, or a group of Black people, or maybe she didn’t even see that. Because we were that invisible.”

The Michelle Obama Podcast releases every Wednesday on Spotify.

Categories: News
TRENDING ON MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN