Michelle Obama Talks Being Invisible To White People As A Black Woman On Latest Podcast Episode

Our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama is sharing more insight over her thoughts on race relations in America, including her own personal experiences and microagressions she’s encountered.

Obama talked openly and in great detail during her most recent episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify. In the most recent episode, Obama featured her close friends, Denielle Pemberton-Heard, Kelly Dibble and Dr. Sharon Malone.

Some of the experiences took place while she was First Lady, proving that neither social status nor money will absolve you from racism.

“When I’ve been completely incognito, during the eight years in the White House, walking the dogs on the canal, people will come up and pet my dogs, but will not look me in the eye,” Obama said. “They don’t know it’s me.

“White folks don’t understand it’s like that,” she added. It’s “so telling of how white America views people who are not like them. You know, we don’t exist. And when we do exist we exist as a threat. And that’s exhausting.”

Her episode is timely as the current national conversation again has turned to racial injustice with the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.