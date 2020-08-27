Michelle Obama Talks Being Invisible To White People As A Black Woman On Latest Podcast Episode
Our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama is sharing more insight over her thoughts on race relations in America, including her own personal experiences and microagressions she’s encountered.
Obama talked openly and in great detail during her most recent episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify. In the most recent episode, Obama featured her close friends, Denielle Pemberton-Heard, Kelly Dibble and Dr. Sharon Malone.
Some of the experiences took place while she was First Lady, proving that neither social status nor money will absolve you from racism.
“When I’ve been completely incognito, during the eight years in the White House, walking the dogs on the canal, people will come up and pet my dogs, but will not look me in the eye,” Obama said. “They don’t know it’s me.
“What the white community doesn’t understand about being a person of color in this nation is that there are daily slights,” Obama said, “in our workplaces where people talk over you, or people don’t even see you.”
She then went into a story, recalling a time when she was standing in line alongside Pemberton-Heard to order food after a soccer game with daughters Malia and Sasha Obama.