Gabrielle Union Says Her Character Of Isis Initially “Was Like A Bad Stereotype” In Bring It On : “The Script Was A Little Cringe-y”

Looking back at Gabrielle Union‘s character of Isis in Bring It On, she had a bold and tell-it-like-is persona that many Black girls hadn’t had the chance to see on the big screen before. According to Union, she initially wasn’t meant to be that way.

During an interview with Vogue to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film’s release, the star talked about how lines for Isis had to go through some heavy-handed changes to keep her from being the cliché she originally read as.

“The script was a little cringe-y, so when they offered me the job, I said, ‘Can we make some changes?’ And they were open,” she told the publication.

“She was like a bad stereotype,” she added. “There was a line in the original script that was like, ‘Meow! Me-gonna-ow you! My nails are long, sharp, and ready to slash!’…. Huh? And that girl ends up at U.C. Berkeley? How did girls from Compton talk in their minds? How about we make her a very clear leader where her path to cheer justice is done with more class and dignity but also justifiable anger. She doesn’t need to speak in made-up, Blaxploitation dialogue.”

Union saw her character in a deeper way, and wanted Isis to come off that way on-screen.

“I just sort of worked backwards in creating a very strong, intelligent leader who was also justifiably f–king angry,” she said, noting that the anger Isis expressed on screen was sometimes looked at negatively by fans of the movie. Isis was deemed the antagonist to those fond of the Torrance character played by Kirsten Dunst.

“It’s interesting because I once saw this poll someone made of great cinema villains and Isis was one of them. I was like, ‘When the f–k did I become a villain?’ Why is she a villain? For wanting accountability? Does calling someone out make you a villain? When Black women ask for accountability, no matter the tone, some people hear aggression or rage. They make me the angry Black woman versus someone whose work and intellectual property has been stolen, repackaged, and used to win national championships,” she said.

“For some people, there’s no space for Black rage,” she added. “Also when people do their impersonations of me in the role, I just wonder, Is that how I sounded? More people seem to remember the spoof of Isis in Not Another Teen Movie. We never say, ‘It’s already been broughten!’ in Bring It On.”

But Union was grateful that those behind the film were so open to collaborating on how to make Isis, and the story as a whole, better. She was especially glad that they were all on the same page about not wanting white-savior depictions. So in the scene where Torrance tries to offer Isis and the Compton Clovers the money they need to get to the national championships, it was important that the funds weren’t accepted.

“I didn’t want to be saved and I didn’t want the Clovers to be indebted. I wouldn’t have been okay with being saved by anyone else. That’s me in real life and that’s me in Bring It On,” she said. “I do not find the concept of ‘Great White Hope’ or white-savior movies appealing or entertaining in the least. I don’t like them, I don’t watch them, and I certainly don’t want to be in them if I can at all help it, so that scene was necessary. The Clovers had been doing it on their own this whole time and they weren’t about to accept the Toros’ guilt money.”

All that being said, while you may have looked at Bring It On after first viewing as an entertaining comedy about two cheer squads doing battle after one gets caught biting the other’s style, if you were to watch it now, you would likely see it a lot differently, especially in this climate. Union always saw it that way.

“Bring It On is a fun teen movie, but there’s so much more when you pull back the layers,” she said. “It allows white people to see themselves as complicit in cultural appropriation, but the takeaway for Black audiences or marginalized audiences are so different. It told them, ‘You’re not crazy.’ Your emotional, spiritual, and physical labor has been stolen and repackaged. Cultural appropriation is real and the lack of credit for your work and labor is real.”