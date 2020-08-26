All Bad: Masika Faked A Kidnapping For Only Fans Tips In A Plot To Raise Awareness For Sex Trafficking

Masika Kalysha Turner is an interesting lady with often strange opinions, attitudes and behaviors. So for the most part, I try not to lend too much credence to what she says and does because I believe that most of it is done with the sole purpose of seeking attention.

But the latest stunt she just pulled had real world ramifications and was just a little too ridiculous to ignore.

Masika is currently on Only Fans. No issue there.

But it was what she did with the platform that is causing a problem.

Last night Masika recorded a video in which she pretended to be held hostage by kidnappers. There were bruises all over her body. She was shaking, crying with no tears, and asking her fans to tip her in order to be released from her abductors.

In what should have tipped every one off, Masika asked for $100 each in order to be released.

She shared the video on her Instagram page, “I’ve been kidnapped. I’m in a warehouse somewhere. Idk where! I’m so scared! They took all my money and they want more! Please! Help me! Click the link in my bio & Subscribe to my only fans and tip me so they’ll let me go!!! They’re coming!!!!”

Shortly after, Masika recorded another video explaining that her pretending to be in danger was a way to get people’s attention. She shared that she’s working with the R.O.S.E. organization dedicated to ending child and human sex trafficking.

She said, “Hey guys, now that I got your attention. I want to talk about something very important. I’m sorry I scared you but sometimes you need that shock factor. I’m on set right now, filming for my new show and this is all camera makeup. I’m totally fine guys. The show that I am on right now is about child sex trafficking and this is a very challenging role for me because this is something that I am very passionate about.

Shooting this show, I’ve done a lot of research and I’ve had to dig deep. I just found out things that I never wanted to know about this issue…I’ve joined forces with the R.O.S.E. organization. If you guys could follow them, they are doing great things to rescue children and women that are being sex trafficked…”

Immediately people called foul on the whole thing. They didn’t like that her activism was connected to her Only Fans account—linking consensual and non consensual sex work was not the move. She used a fake skit to discuss a very real problem. And folks couldn’t help but notice the self-promotion in the message.

It wasn’t long after the release of Masika’s video the that founder of the R.O.S.E organization, Toni D. Rivera, came out to speak against Masika’s videos.

Rivera said, “I thank her for the support but I did approve of that video. I will not and my organization will not be receiving money or accepting donations from Only Fans. Last night, that video triggered a lot of people. I had a lot of people in my DMs asking me questions about it, asking me if I’m partnering with her. No. R.O.S.E. is mine. It kind of pissed me off a little bit because this is my life work. This is what I do day in and day out…again I appreciate her mentioning Rose but no that was not the right way to do it. She actually triggered me a little bit. I had to get my mind together…I did not approve or ask Masika to do a video at all. I did not…I’m sorry if any one was offended. I’m sorry if anyone was triggered. That wasn’t asked of her and it was not approved.”

Afterward, Masika posted a “receipt” claiming that R.O.S.E. sent her a letter welcoming her to the organization’s advisory board.

Afterward, Rivera shared that she did not write the letter, she doesn’t know who did and it wasn’t even on her letterhead.

A fail all around. The best that we can hope comes from this is that Masika, in her own misguided way, raised awareness for the organization and people will see the work they’re doing and donate.

If you’d like to do just that, you can here.