What To Expect When Flying During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Americans are coming out of their quarantine bubbles little by little. They understand that COVID-19 is still a threat, so they’re wearing their masks and social distancing (well, most of them). But they seem to be coming around to the idea that hiding inside for a couple of years isn’t sustainable. So people are going to parks. They’re going to the beach. They’re dining on restaurant patios. Yet, many have still echoed this sentiment: “One thing I won’t do is get on a plane.”

This chart from Homeland Security shows just how much air travel has dropped since 2019. It’s a bit eerie to see the numbers plummet from millions a day to just over 100,000 a day between the beginning of March 2020 and the end of March 2020. You’ll recall that’s when the country first shut down. But, numbers are rising now. They’re certainly nowhere near where they once were, but they are rebounding. People are getting the travel bug. People are realizing that maybe it’s safe to travel by plane — if you’re safe about it. That being said, the CDC still considers air travel one of the big vectors of the virus. If you’re considering booking a flight, here’s what to know about flying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are fewer flights

Many airlines have grounded a significant number of their aircrafts because of the decrease in demand for flights. But with fewer planes active, those that are taking passengers are filling up quickly. Booking a flight today may feel like you’re booking during a busy season, as you may find your desired flights are already all reserved.