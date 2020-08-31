Understanding The Prevalence Of Binge Eating Among Black Women

The causes of eating disorders are incredibly complex. With every individual case, there is a layered back story and very specific and unique life events that may have led to the issue. But on a larger scale, researchers have found commonalities and patterns prevalent in certain groups. One study found that anorexia is the least prevalent eating disorder among Black adults and adolescents – in fact, the study found that it’s nearly non-existent among the Caribbean Black population. The eating disorder that does plague Black American women heavily, however, is binge eating.

While binging may be an issue among Black women, they aren’t nearly as likely as white women to report vomiting or purging in any way after the binging. But both disorders – binging with or without purging – pose significant health threats. With purging, there is the concern of bone mass loss and cardiac complications. On the opposite end, when there is binge eating without purging, there is concern of obesity, which the CDC finds exists in high numbers among Black women and men over the age of 20 in America. We spoke with Dr. Ebony, author of “Food is NOT Bae” and a psychologist who specializes in helping women foster a healthy relationship with food, about the reasons behind the prevalence of binge eating among Black women.

Binge eating isn’t an umbrella term

Dr. Ebony wants to make clear that, when we’re talking about binge eating, “Our behaviors rest on a spectrum and move along a spectrum. Just because we’re binge eating, doesn’t mean that’s on the clinical diagnosable end of things. Like with anxiety. Just because we have anxiety, doesn’t mean we have it to a point that’s dysfunctional.”