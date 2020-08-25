Medina Responds To Claudia Jordan’s Abuse Claims With Receipts That Prove Nothing

I figured it would only be a matter of time before Medina Islam responded to Claudia Jordan’s claims that he’d abused her during their relationship.

And today, that response came.

After Jordan called Islam’s name during a recent episode of “Cocktails with Queens,” saying that he body slammed her into a bathroom toilet, cracking the porcelain in the process, he responded with a lengthy Instagram post and “receipts” that didn’t exactly serve to prove his story.

The picture for the Instagram post was an image of Shaquille O’Neal, twisting his face up in disbelief.

In the caption for the post, Medina wrote:

“I am a lot of things, but one thing I am not is some WWF wrestler body slamming women across toilets. This is Pathetic, Trifling & Desperate. 4yrs ago, I dated Claudia Jordan. It lasted 6months….6months y’all. I got socks and draws older than that. I left her 4 times in 6months because of her mouth and messy ways. On August 28, 2016 I had enough and left for good. She began having a temper tantrum as I left peacefully she grabbed my phone ran and started flopping all over the house. For 4 years i remained silent, out of respect for you and to save you your last ounce of dignity. But you have proven to be deeply conflicted and desperately seeking a storyline for blogs. Funny thing is for someone so “top notch” why are you so obsessed with little ol’ me. I have only known u for 6 months of my life! U have a history of this and I had enough so I bounced. This is a joke! U do this to every man that leaves you. You testified against Mike Tyson to have him locked up for rape back in the day. You sued Price is Right for sexual allegations. You snitched on Jaimie Foxx’s private relationship with Katie Homes and had Entertainment Tonight come to your house so u can publicly apologize. I even tried to help u with your career and filmed a comeback episode for you on Housewives of Atlanta with Cynthia Bailey that never aired because I left you. Why can’t you move on with your life? One thing I don’t care about is fame. But apparently you do! Could it be that 4yrs ago u were trying to use me to get on Marriage BootCamp and you were rejected? Could it be that you were calling TMZ on yo’ self to stage every paparazzi encounter we ever had? September 10, 2016. You sent some fake carefully cropped bruises and it backfired when I responded i told u to go file a police report and have me arrested then. U did not! Because it is NOT true! I have no criminal history whatsoever. I haven’t seen or spoken to you in 4 years & now WHEN IM ON A TV SHOW all of sudden your a domestic abuse victim?” His receipts included an email from Jordan dated September 10, 2016.

In it, she includes three images of the bruises on her body and a cracked toilet seat.

And in the body of the email, she wrote:

“Medina you hurt me…inside and out with no remorse [heart break emoji] Is that what “love” and cherishing does? My love for you was real.”

He responded two hours later.

“Claudia, how did this happen to u? I hope and pray u r not implying that I put my hands on u because I have not EVER and never would!”

Then later that day, he responded with a longer message.

“Be careful when u try to dig a grave for someone. U just might be diggin’ ur own. In ur own words u stated u were mad I didn’t contact u after incident at ur premises on August 28 when I clearly said “it’s over.” Why would any so called victim want their attacker to ever contact them again after they’ve been allegedly abused??? And why would the victim drive over to attackers house a week later, drop off folded clothes, walk in house have a conversation with attackers best friend and then leave? U got to be kidding me Claudia! Why would I abuse the one that I LOVED!? God bless whoever believes you. I cared about u and loved u and u gon try and pull some Thin Line Between Love & Hate on Me. Are u trying to create another storyline for your career to elicit sympathy for fear of having to explain why Claudia Jordan is single again??”

Medina calls her actions devilish before writing that he tried to break up with her four times during their six month relationship. He claims he finally broke up with her because she went through his things.

He explained what he remembers of the incident.

“I simply said it was over because u went thru my things and I said that was a dealbreaker. U became erratic and had a temper tantrumas I was peacefully attempting to walk out the door with my belongings. U yelled don’t leave we need to talk about this! I said No. Then U took my bag out my hand, while I was at the door and made a mad dash upstairs. U ran to the stairs with my bag and interlocked ur hands on the stair rail as I grabbed my bag from u. Then YOU put your hands on me and proceeded to take my cell phone from me and ran upstairs into the bathroom, shut the door and buried urself on the ground…I came in the bathroom and attempted to grab my phone out of ur hand and u bit me! As u resisted giving my phone to me u pushed me back and toilet cracked and water began to flood.”

You can read Medina’s full email below.

While many people on the internet take these receipts as truth, this still doesn’t prove anything in my opinion. In the same way people are assuming Claudia is lying, the same could be said for Medina.

I don’t know how either one of them will prove what actually happened nearly four years ago. But until something definitive surfaces, I’m certainly not choosing to believe this man because he wrote an email after the incident four years ago.