District Attorney Drops Case In Attack Of Trans Women For Lack Of Evidence

It’s not every day that trans women live to tell the tale of their assault or harassment. So we assumed that when there was video evidence of three women, Eden Estrada, Jaslene Whiterose and Joslyn Flawless being attacked by a group of Black men in Hollywood that they would see justice.

All signs pointed in that direction.

After the video spread on social media, two of the men involved were arrested.

Sadly, it seems like the fight for justice has been stalled.

In a video shared by Eden Estrada, one of the victims, she’s speaking to an attorney who informs her that the Los Angeles District Attorney has chosen not to go forward with the case against the men—for the time being.

He said, “The district attorney has decided to temporarily reject the case from further investigation, meaning that the individual that was arrested will be released today. The DA that was assigned this case feels that he needs more time to review the evidence. Now whether that’s typical standard procedure, I don’t know.”

The idea that there is not enough evidence is incredibly strange considering the video of the attack was posted not only on the men’s social media pages but all over the internet as Eden, Joslyn and Jaslene tried to raise awareness for what appeared to be a hate crime.

In the caption for the video, Eden wrote, “THIS IS YOUR AMERICA. OUR lives DO NOT MATTER to them.” But she did thank those who had supported her quest to receiving justice.

“I’d like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for supporting and campaigning and loving my friends and I during the hardest week of our lives. I wish I had good news. I wish I could say all of this made a difference. I wish our sacrifice meant something. I don’t know what direction this will go but I know God is watching over us and he’s proud of us regardless.”

She also included information for those who would like to contact the district attorney’s office.

DAYAN MATHAI

213-257-2385

Assistant Head District Attorney

You can see her full post in the video below.