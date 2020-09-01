How To Combat Loneliness In The Age Of COVID-19

From the looks of it, COVID-19 won’t be disappearing any time soon, which means some social distancing guidelines will be in place for a while. Simple interactions that we once took for granted, we now long for and the current circumstances make it easy for loneliness to set in. While we need to continue practicing social distancing for our health and safety, there are ways to beat the loneliness that can accompany these measures.

Spend time with family

Few things are able to make you feel as loved, appreciated, valued, and embraced like spending time with your family. If the restrictions of social distancing are getting you down, consider setting up a small, properly-distanced family gathering. Something in the backyard with everyone wearing masks is on the low-end when it comes to risk.