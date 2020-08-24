Coronavirus Cases Are Down In The U.S. But Don’t Get Too Comfortable Yet…

Although the U.S. still has the largest number of COVID-19 cases, it looks like numbers are declining after a frightening surge during the month of July.

According to Johns Hopkins, August 23 marked an important moment as the novel virus continues to wage on. According to research by Johns Hopkins University, Sunday’s numbers were lower than Saturday, marking the ninth straight day with less than 50,000 new cases. Sunday’s numbers were also the lowest they’ve been in more than two months.

Researchers at John Hopkins reported 34,457 cases on Sunday, down from 44,572 on Saturday, the lowest rate since June 22, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It’s safe to say that we can hold space for this victory, while also sitting with the fact that COVID-19 is still real and not going away anytime soon. Researchers of course attribute this new development to common sense practices like statewide mask mandates and cracking down on social distancing polices, including restaurant and bar closures. And a new report from The New York Times, shows that restrictions are working.

But we aren’t out of the woods yet. Data shows that currently there are only 9 states where cases are still rising. Out of the nine, four don’t have statewide mask mandates, and also have Republican governors. Those states are: Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The number of reported cases in 17 states have remained about the same, including California, New Alaska, California, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

The U.S. has over 5.7 million COVID-19 cases, making up nearly a quarter of the reported cases across the world. More than 808,000 people have died world wide, with more than 176,000 in the country.

Remember, Black communities will continue to disproportionately suffer as America barrels through the coronavirus. And with the absence of effective leadership at various federal, local and state levels, we need to remain the most vigilant. Let’s make sure we are all doing our part to keep our families and our community safe and ‘rona free!