Cleveland Radio Personality Fired For Calling Kamala Harris ‘Colored’

A Cleveland radio news anchor is now jobless after using discriminatory language against vice president candidate Kamala Harris. According to Fox News, 26-year-old Kyle Cornell called Harris “colored” during a broadcast earlier this week.

During a Cleveland Indians game, Cornell said: “The U.S. officially has its first colored vice presidential candidate. More coming up after the game on Newsradio WTAM 1100 Cleveland.”

Cornell was fired by WTAM after making this statement, Cleveland.com reported.

“We are aware of the reference made on WTAM by Kyle Cornell,” Ray Davis, WTAM 1100’s program and promotions director said in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously and addressed it immediately. The term used is extremely offensive and does not align with our station’s core values and commitment to the communities we serve. He is no longer with WTAM.”

Cornell spoke out about his firing and said he never meant any harm by using the word, even though Black people have not been referred to as “colored” in decades due to its association with slavery, the Jim Crow era and segregation.

“I wasn’t trying to be malicious or in any way decimate the character or anything like that,” Cornell told WKYC. “That was never the goal. And for that, I am truly sorry.”