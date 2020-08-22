Chi Chi DeVayne Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Dies At 34

Chi Chi DeVayne, a favorite from RuPaul’s Drag Race, has passed away. DeVayne, born Zavion Davenport, was only 34-years-old.

DeVayne’s mother, Tina Davenport, released a statement to CNN confirming that the beloved drag queen from Shreveport, Louisiana had died.

“It is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of my beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world renowned ‘Chi Chi Devayne,'” the statement said. “His final words to his family and fans, ‘Never Give Up!'”

RuPaul also released a statement regarding DeVayne’s shocking passing.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. The statement added: “May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.”

The family didn’t share DeVayne’s cause of death but Entertainment Weekly reported that they were hospitalized due to high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure. She was reportedly undergoing dialysis and was later discharged. CNN reported that she was hospitalized again and diagnosed with pneumonia.

DeVayne is the second contestant from RuPaul’s Drag Race to pass away. Sahara Davenport, who appeared on season two, died of heart failure in 2012.

DeVayne also had a short acting resume. They appeared on the Apple TV show Little America and guest starred on Bootleg Opinions, a YouTube series created by Yuhua Hamasaki who also appeared on Drag Race.