What To Know About Refinancing Student Loans

Any time you’re shopping around for student loans, it’s important to look at it like that: shopping around. Like with any other product, from small things like shirts to large purchases like a car, manufacturers need to be competitive, and that works to your advantage. The price offered by one place isn’t the only price out there. Lenders are selling you a product: they’re selling you money. And some sell it to you for a little more or a little less than others.

It’s common to go into the financing or re-financing game thinking that you’re the only one who wants something and that the lender is doing you a favor. That’s just not true. They’re making money off of you. There are various times in history when lenders are particularly hungry for business. Right now, during this pandemic, rates are low, because lenders are trying to get you in for those meetings (perhaps virtual ones) to discuss moving your loan from your original lender over to them. We spoke to Sonia Lewis, CEO of The Student Loan Doctor, about what to know when refinancing a student loan.

Boost your credit

“With refinancing the name of the game is credit,” says Lewis, noting that you need a score of at least 700 to get a good rate right now. “This is a great time to improve your credit score. The best way to go about that is to look for any inaccuracies on your credit.” If you do notice inaccuracies, such as paid balances that are still appearing as unpaid, or accounts still open that you’ve closed, contact both the credit bureau and the agency that reported that information to the credit bureau.