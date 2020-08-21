Billionaire Robert Smith Probed By Feds Over Potential Tax Crimes

Billionaire Robert Smith, 57, who made headlines last year for his $34 million donation to Morehouse University alleviating the 2019 graduating class of student debt, faces an investigation by the federal government over possible tax crimes.

A Friday report by Bloomberg said they spoke to four unnamed sources who Bloomberg cited four unnamed sources, who claim the Justice Department and the IRS have been investigating his financial assets for four years. The question at hand is whether or not Smith owes taxes on $200 million in assets that were moved through offshore entities.

The inquiry is also based on around whether or some of the funds were moved into a charity oversaw by Smith, called the Fund II Foundation. Smith could be charged with a crime if it can be proved he is the beneficial owner of different entities in the Caribbean who received proceeds from the fund.

Bloomberg said one of the investigations was tied to Smith’s associate, Houston businessman Robert Brockman.

Smith, the founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Vista Equity Partners, is reportedly trying to reach an agreement with prosecutors on a civil settlement instead of criminal charges. If charged and convicted, he would face jail time, and would be forced to step down as CEO of Vista Equity Partners, which reports $65 billion in assets.

Smith is a well-known tech entrepreneur and philanthropist who has donated to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, along with the United Negro College Fund. Smith is also the wealthiest Black person in America, worth $5.2 billion.