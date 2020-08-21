Georgia Cop Placed On Desk Duty After Tasing A Black Woman While She Stood On Her Front Porch

A police officer was placed on administrative duty after he went viral for tasing a Black woman on her front porch in Loganville, Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Video of the woman’s violent arrest went viral on the social media app TikTok, after it was posted on Wednesday.

In the video, Gwinentt County police officer Michael Oxford, who is white, attempts to approach the woman. The woman and the officer are seen in a struggle, while he attempts to handcuff her. In his aggressiveness, he causes a woman sitting in a chair to get entangled in his grasp. As they continue to tussle, the officer fires his taser at the woman, who then falls into a group of bushes in her yard. While in the bushes, the officer then aggressively grabs her, attempting to place her arms behind her back.

The woman, identified as Kyndesia Smith, 22 was charged with felony obstruction and simple battery against a police officer, but was released on Wednesday after posting $5,900 bond.

According to police, officers were called to the neighborhood after a woman who lived across the street accused Smith’s mother, Aytra Thomas, the woman in white, of vandalizing their property and reportedly physically threatened the neighbor’s son.

In the video you can see where Smith and Oxford begin to get into a verbal confrontation which escalated into a physical one after she told him that he was on her property.

Family members say that Smith is still in physical pain from the altercation.

“Her side where the Taser went in is messed up,” Thomas said in an interview with Channel 2 Action News. “Her neck, her back, my shoulder. It ain’t have to go that way.”

“The police department takes all use of force seriously,” Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said in the statement. “All use of force cases are administratively reviewed through the chain of command. An investigation into this incident is being conducted.”