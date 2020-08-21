Songwriters, Here’s Your Chance To Win $5,000 And A Distribution Deal

America needs a song right now and The Morning Hustle and 300 Entertainment are looking to you to create it. Whether it’s a powerful anthem or a melodic song of hope, this is your chance to be heard and even make a name for yourself. The winner who creates the perfect tune to match these difficult times will receive $5,000 and a distribution deal of your song on all streaming platforms and more!

To enter the contest, upload your song to TheMorningHustle.com

Please note, the song must be original music, no samples. All songs will be reviewed by a panel of judges. This contest is open to singers, rappers, and groups. Once you upload your song, make sure you capture every moment of creation! Deadline to submit is September 7, 2020.