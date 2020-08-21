Jason Mitchell To Star In Sean Bell Biopic, 50 Shots

Actor Jason Mitchell will be starring in 50 Shots — a biopic about Sean Bell, who was tragically murdered by members of the New York City Police Department the night before his wedding.

According to Urban Hollywood 411, in addition to starring in the film, Mitchell will be filling the role of executive producer alongside Tru of TruVision Films. In an Instagram video, Mitchell confirmed that the film has been authorized by Bell’s father, William Bell.

“Today is a special day, a wonderful day in Queens,” Mitchell said in the video “My man, Mr. Bell gave us his blessing. My man Tru, he’s been working on this script for three years now… and yours truly is officially signed on to play Sean Bell.”

Bell and his loved ones were sitting in a vehicle outside of Club Kalua in Queens, New York following his bachelor party when their vehicle was riddled with bullets fired by five undercover NYPD officers. They were investigating the strip club behind suspicion of the owner’s involvement in a prostitution ring and believed that Bell and his companions had weapons in the vehicle. As it turns out, they did not. Bell died in the hail of gunfire and the other passengers were wounded but survived their injuries. Sadly, all officers were acquitted.

According to TMZ, when Mitchell initially received the script, he had planned to read for the role of an undercover detective; however, upon reading the script, he asked to audition for the role of Sean. While his life ended in tragedy, we are hopeful that this film will shed light on who Sean was as a person.

“Sean was an athlete. He was great in almost every sport, but baseball was his thing. He was a very shy guy but you would never know. I mean, from what the public has learned of Sean, it’s the tragic way his life ended,” Bell’s fiancée, Nicole Paultre-Bell told Madame Noire in 2016. “There was so much more to him. He loved baseball. He loved to be with the family. On Sundays, that was our day, family day. Every Sunday. He was a momma’s boy, and extremely handsome, but ‘don’t call me a pretty boy.’ That type of guy.”

Mitchell is known for his roles in Straight Outta Compton and “The Chi,” from which he was let go due to allegations of sexual misconduct.