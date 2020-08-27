Budgeting Advice For Pandemic Post Grads

Finding a job fresh out of college isn’t easy even during the best economy. Having just graduated typically means telling potential employers that you have no experience whatsoever and that’s not a chance every company is willing to take. Add the explosive ingredient of the pandemic, with over 40 million people in America reporting that they were unable to work at some point due to COVID-19, and the professional outlook for those who need someone to take a chance on them is grim.

The salaries recent grads were told they may get in their fields have likely plummeted due to the pandemic. In fact, they may not be able to work in their desired fields at all, for a while. And when income is curtailed, that means it’s time to lean on another important tool: budgeting. We spoke to Sonia Lewis, CEO of The Student Loan Doctor, about important budgeting advice for recent college graduates.

An opportunity to learn your budget

Lewis says this time in history can provide an opportunity for recent grads to take a real look at what essentials cost — and what qualifies as actual essentials. “Put necessities first. This is the best time to evaluate what you actually need to survive and maintain your lifestyle but not to overdo it. Employment and income are not stable right now. This is the best time to narrow down and eliminate what can be eliminated,” says Lewis.