Michigan Officials Announce $600M Settlement In Flint Water Crisis

The state of Michigan announced Thursday it will disseminate $600 million to Flint, Michigan, residents who were affected by lead tainted water as a result of the ongoing crisis.

In the settlement, which is a result of a class-action lawsuit, court-monitored victims will have access to a compensation fund that provides direct payments. Almost 80 percent of the funds will go to residents who were younger than 18 at the time the water crisis began.

“The residents of Flint were victims of horrendous decisions by the state, its employees, and other defendants that have resulted in tragic and devastating consequences,” said Florida attorney Ted Leopold, who lead the legal team in the lawsuits, according to the Detroit Free Press writes.

Flint’s water supply remains a topic of national discourse and highlights a modern day narrative of environmental racism, which largely affects Black residents in poorer neighborhoods. The issue was brought to national attention six years ago in 2014, due to the work of grassroots activists who fought fought for clean water prior to its widespread exposure. Since that time, state legislators and city officials were routinely called to task over the public health crisis. Several lawsuits were filed in order to obtain justice after it was made clear that neglect ruled instead of justice.

“What happened in Flint should have never happened, and financial compensation with this settlement is just one of the many ways we can continue to show our support for the city of Flint and its families,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. She continued, “…healing Flint will take a long time, but our ongoing efforts and today’s settlement announcement are important steps in helping all of us move forward.”

Another announcement pertaining to the settlement that requires a court approval will be released within the next 45 days, according to the Detroit Free Press. If the settlement receives final approval, it will likely be the largest government settlement in the state’s history.