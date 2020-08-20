StillAVoiceForThe People: Sybrina Fulton Loses Run For Miami-Dade County Commissioner Seat

A little over a year after announcing her run for Miami-Dade County commissioner, Sybrina Fulton is pledging to remain engaged in the fight after losing Tuesday’s race to Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

Gilbert is the projected winner of Tuesday’s election, with 331 more votes than Fulton, less than 1% with more than 34,000 votes counted, the Miami Herald reports. Both Fulton and Gilbert are Miami Gardens natives.

Fulton and her family were thrust into the national spotlight after her son Trayvon Martin, 17, was killed by a neighborhood vigilante in Sanford, Florida, on February 26, 2012.

Since that time Fulton channeled her anguish to advocate for eradicating gun violence and ensuring that racial justice remains on the forefront of the national conversation. Though she’s never held political office, she was endorsed by Hillary Clinton, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker.

Gilbert dominated in the financial realm and was able to raise more than more than $1 million for his campaign. He will go on to replace commissioner Barbara Jordan after a two-term limit was placed on members of the board. Gilbert will transition after serving the mayoral limit of two terms from first being elected in 2012.

On Thursday Fulton posted an Instagram message of encouragement, promising to remain a voice for her community.

“This pic is where my journey begin, I thank God for an awesome experience. I’d like to say THANK YOU to my wonderful family & friends, my team, donors supporters & especially everyone of you who voted for me. Plz know, positive change will come in due time. #TeamSybrinaFulton #MovingForward #PositiveVibesOnly @#andthebeatgoeson #StillAvoicefortheppl #goodtrouble #CatchThatLater #BeEncouraged,” she wrote.

We only see bright things on the horizon for Fulton and congratulations to Mayor Gilbert on his win!