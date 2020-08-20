Kamala Harris And The Legacy Of “Firsts” After Making History At The DNC

Kamala Harris continued her first-of firsts journey on Wednesday night as she accepted the nomination for vice president at the Democratic National Convention.

“That I am here tonight is the testament to the dedication of generations before me,” she began.

In her speech Harris evoked her legacy into the national conversation, presenting the groundwork of the many who came before to pave the way so that she could make history as the first Black district attorney of San Francisco, the first Black attorney general of California, the second Black woman to be elected to congress, and the first Black woman to be nominated for vice president and accept on a major party ticket.

But in her speech she recognizes that the work would not be possible or feasible without the sacrifices of those who came before her, many whose names have been forgotten or whitewashed as the nation conveniently revisions history.

“Mary Church Terell, Mary McLeod Bethune, Fannie Lou Hamer, Diane Nash, Constance Baker Motley and Shirley Chishlom,” she said.

Harris laid out the framework of America’s success built on the labor of the Black women before her who were not allowed access to the American dream. And with their success, they paved the way for those who came after.

“We’re not often taught their stories, but we stand on their shoulders,” she continued.

But it was not just the sacrifices of women away from her bloodline who poured into her. Harris leaned heavily into recalling her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a Tamil Indian-American who became a leading cancer researcher and activist. Harris shared that her mother single-handedly raised her and her sister her parents separated when she was five years old.

“She raised us to be proud, strong Black woman and she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage. She taught us to put family first, the family you’re born into and the family you choose,” she began.

“I keep thinking abut that 25-year-old Indian woman all of 5 feet tall, who gave birth to me at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland California. On that day she probably could have never imagined that I would be standing in front of you now and speaking these words, I accept your nomination as Vice President of the United States of America,” she said.

She touched on the hallmarks of her family, close and extended shaped her, as well as her devotion to Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first Black sorority founded in the world, and as the graduate of Howard University, the first historically Black college in America.

“And at every step of the way I’ve been guided by the words I spoke from the first time I spoke in a courtroom, Kamala Harris for the people,” she said subscribing to the mind frame of community.

Harris then made her case for the Biden-Harris ticket, advocating for collective healing, equity and justice as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on.

“We got to be honest, it is not an equal opportunity offender. Black, Latino and indigenous people are suffering and dying disproportionately. And this is not a coincidence, it is the effect of structural racism, of inequities, education and technologist, healthcare, and housing, job security and transportation. The injustice in reproductive and maternal health care and the excessive use of force by police and in our broader criminal justice system.”

“Let’s be clear there is no vaccine for racism, we’ve got to do the work for George Floyd, for Breonna Taylor, for the lives of too many others to name, for our children and for all of us,” she continued.

Harris argued that Joe Biden “will be a president that turns our challenges into purpose,” and help unite the country so deeply divided at this juncture in history.

She circled back to her message earlier in the note as the program began, advocating for the right to vote.

Harris will now leave the decision to the American people as they head out to the polls on November 3. And while she may serve as a polarizing figure for those who struggle with our nation’s electoral process revisited every four years, her presence and appearance at the Democratic National Convention will forever be marked in history.