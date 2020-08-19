Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of 2013 Rape In New Lawsuit

Guba Gooding Jr., 52, faces new sexual misconduct allegations after a woman claimed she was raped by the actor in 2013.

In a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday, a woman who identifies as “Jane Doe,” said the assault occurred after she met Gooding at a bar in Manhattan and was invited to join him for drinks at a nearby hotel. She said Gooding forced himself on her vaginally and anally following a visit to his hotel room so that the actor could change his clothes.

The woman said when she attempted to get away, Gooding blocked her by using his body and threw her on the bed. She said she pleaded for him to stop multiple times.

Gooding’s lawyer has denied the accusations on his behalf.

“The allegations are false. It’s an event that took place seven years ago. No complaint was ever lodged. We believe the allegations and the complaint will be dismissed,” his attorney Mark Jay Heller said in a statement to The New York Times.

The woman is seeking a jury trial as well as compensatory and punitive damages.

“Jane Doe’s” accusations come a year after the Oscar-winner was accused of groping women. The accusations began when a woman reported that Gooding squeezed her breast at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar in Manhattan. Directly following, two other women came forward with similar claims. Gooding faces three sets of groping charges.

The cases are ongoing. In a court hearing last week, the Manhattan district attorney’s claimed there are 30 women who have come forward with accusations against Gooding.