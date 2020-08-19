LisaRaye Jokes About Having “An Entanglement” With Will Smith, Says She Desires A Man Like Him

LisaRaye McCoy has never been one to hold her tongue, which is why she wasn’t shy about sharing that she is attracted to her former “All of Us” boss and co-star, Will Smith. The outspoken actress dropped the bomb during her recent appearance on Garcelle Beauvais’ podcast, “Going to Bed with Garcelle” after being quizzed about the type of man that she wants in her life.

“Oh, I can tell you right now. Will Smith,” said McCoy.

Beauvais quickly pointed out that Smith is a married man, to which McCoy jokingly responded:

“We can have an entanglement.”

In reality, the Players Club actress was only stating that she desires a man like Will Smith.

“I’m saying a Will Smith type,” she clarfied. “Like, you know. He’s so charming, he’s rich, he’s poetic, he’s a philanthropist, he’s a humanitarian, he’s a great dad.”

Of course, anytime Smith or his wife, Jada Pinkett, are mentioned these days, eyebrows raise after Pinkett was exposed for having an extramarital relationship with singer August Alsina. When it came to discussing the “entanglement” and her criticism of Pinkett, McCoy did not mince words. Simply put, she believes that the relationship Pinkett shared with Alsina was problematic due to the twenty-one year age gap.

“I think and I feel that he was a baby,” McCoy said during an appearance on “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan.” “Now I’m all for if you want to date somebody younger, go for it. But because of his circumstance and why in which he came to her, wounded and hurt, and in her lap – how in the hell did he get from off her lap, and then you got onto the d**k? I don’t understand.”

McCoy starred in “All of Us,” a sitcom produced by Smith and Pinkett, between 2003 and 2007. Smith played her love interest in the series.