Alicia Reece Introduces Pop-Up Voter Hubs In Cincinnati As An Innovative Voter Education Model

Alicia Reece, a Democrat running for Hamilton County Commissioner in Ohio, is carrying on the vision of enterprise and innovation with a recent event arming voters with important tools for the upcoming election.

Reece, who secured a win in the state’s Democratic primary in April, used inventive measures like virtual voting drives, vote-a-thons and BYOB (bring your own ballot) drive-thru happy hours, all within the throes of a pandemic during her primary campaign.

Now she’s creating a model that can be replicated nationally which is safe and follows social distancing guidelines. On August 15 she hosted one of a series of pop-up-voter hubs in Cincinnati

The hubs, which also include drive-thru options, are dispersed throughout high traffic areas. A voter can check their status, request an absentee ballot, pick up informational and promotional materials, and get energized about voting.

“We have to educate, motivate, and activate voters in a new way by meeting them where they are in a safe way. When the pandemic hit during the primary election, I had to come up with a way to teach and reach voters and emphasis that voting is essential. So, I introduced my campaign #votingisessential,” Reece told MadameNoire.

Campaign workers and volunteers will also use the opportunity to walk door-to-door in order in an effort to introduce themselves to community members and pass out literature.

“Our pop-up activation work to re-register voters who have been purged, provide absentee applications for voters who want to vote by mail, and provide the tools they need to make sure their vote is counted in a world of chaos and a global pandemic,” a spokesperson for Reece said.