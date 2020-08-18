Fetty Wap Proposed With An Engagement Ring He Didn’t Exactly Own

If you needed another reminder not to measure your reality against the lives that people portray on social media, here it goes. As Fetty Wap — real name Willie Maxwell — and his estranged wife, Leandra Gonzalez — continue to negotiate their divorce, the subject of Gonzalez’s engagement ring has become a point of interest.

Last year, the “Trap Queen” rapper proposed with a gorgeous princess-cut diamond engagement ring priced at $60,000 from Eliantte & Co. However, when things went sour with the pair, he took it back. Now, according to TMZ, Gonzalez is asking that he either return the jewel or pay her $37,000, which is the value at which it appraised. Gonzalez is arguing that the ring belongs to her since it was given to her as a “gift in contemplation of marriage.” Despite the fact that the marriage fell apart, the two did, in fact, tie the knot.

From the looks of it, she has a pretty solid argument; however, Maxwell has countered her claim, explaining that he didn’t own the ring outright. Instead, he purchased the ring on consignment and never ended up paying for it. He eventually returned the ring to the jeweler. To make up for this, Maxwell is offering to give Gonzalez his wedding band. While it’s not uncommon for some couples to finance their engagement rings and pay it off in installments, getting a ring on consignment is rather unique.

Gonzalez and Maxwell tied the knot in August of 2019. Their union quickly unraveled and by November, the model announced that they were no longer an item. Since then, she has accused him of serial cheating and physical abuse.