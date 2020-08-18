Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay $2.6M To PBS Over Misconduct Claims

A judge recently ordered TV host Tavis Smiley to pay $2.6 million to the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) for having affairs with his subordinates, according to Variety.

The ruling comes after a Washington D.C. jury determined Smiley breached the moral clause in his contract. Along the trial, which took place over three weeks in March, jurors heard from six of Smiley’s accusers who said they experienced harassment at the hands of the host.

In conclusion, the jury awarded PBS $1.5 million including costs and underwriting revenue for the last two seasons of Smiley’s show. But PBS argued they were entitled to additional funds under the company’s moral clause.

On August 5, Judge Yvonne Williams ruled that PBS would be awarded $2.6 million, including $19 million in liquidated damages paid by PBS to Smiley’s production company TS Media over the show’s last two seasons. Judge Williams also ordered an additional $702,898 owed to corporate underwriters who paid that amount to TS Media over the last two seasons.

The Tavis Smiley Show was cancelled in December 2017 after PBS hired an external firm to conduct an investigation into the misconduct accusations. Smiley sued the network in February 2018, but was met with a counter-suit by PBS. They jury rejected Smiley’s claim that PBS violated the contract by cancelling his show.

At the trial a few of the women testified, sharing what they experienced as employees of the show. On woman said she was threatened after she refused Smiley’s advances.

“I’m tired of you telling me no. I’m tired of you rejecting me,” he said, according to her testimony. “I’m going to show you what happens to people when they reject me.”

The woman left the show and was reportedly paid $325,000 to resolve a sexual harassment complaint. Another woman who entered into a consensual relationship claims Smiley made it uncomfortable once she turned him down for sex.

“I felt like my job was in jeopardy and that if I didn’t do what he wanted sexually, I would lose my job,” the woman testified. She was fired and believes it was because other employees were aware of their relationship.

Another woman who appeared on his show as a guest admitted that she engaged in “some intimate connections,” with the host, but was denied another appearance on the show after she refused sex.

The three other women said Smiley regularly used harsh language, yelled and created an uncomfortable work environment.