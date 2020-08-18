Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech And The Emotional Labor Black Women Have Paid For America Time And Time Again

Michelle Obama might’ve single-handedly revitalized Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. And I say that with full recognition of her place as a Black woman in society, coupled with her complicated relationship with politics, much of which has framed her within the false stereotype of the “angry Black woman.”

Michelle Obama delivered an 18-minute stirring escapade on the first eve of the Democratic National Convention, virtually stumping for the Biden-Harris ticket from the comfort of her home.

She began her speech on a macro level, contemplating the story of America and its “promise,” much of which has been staunchly negotiated for people who look like her.

“I am here tonight because I love this country with all my heart and it pains me to see so many people hurting,” she began.

“Through you, I have seen this country’s promise. And thanks to so many who came before me, thanks to their toil and sweat and blood, I’ve been able to live that promise myself. That’s the story of America. All those folks who sacrificed and overcame so much in their own times because they wanted something more, something better for their kids. There’s a lot of beauty in that story. There’s a lot of pain in it too. A lot of struggle, and injustice and work left to do. And who we choose as our president in this election will determine whether or not we honor that struggle and chip away at that injustice,” she continued.

And that’s essentially where her hand-holding ended. Obama launched into a delicate discussion on America and our failed leader, using statistics, science and truth-bearing wisdom, while holding court over what she believes voters can do about it.

“You simply cannot fake your way through this job. As I’ve said before being president doesn’t change who you are, it reveals who you are,” said Obama.

She made it clear that her famously attributed quote “When they go low, you go high,” wasn’t a call to be a doormat or a push over, but to stand in the sea of truth even as the waves continue to collide around you. She is familiar with this work. As a dark-skinned Black woman who rose from the South side of Chicago to undergo intense micro and macro-aggression during her schooling years, to only graduate to biggest stage in the world, she knows very well the expectations that were placed on her on Monday night.

For the first time in a public speech, she specifically named Donald Trump using her words to function as a safety pin, deflating his ballooned ego.

“So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can —Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is,” she said.

At this moment in her speech, evoking Trump’s flippant response when asked about the thousands of people who from COVID-19, I knew that she had come to her lede or thesis, if you will. Anything that she voiced after was ancillary as she summed up her support for Joe Biden, calling him a leader and an experienced politician who will work hard on behalf of the nation.

“I understand that my message won’t be heard by some people. We live in a nation that is deeply divided and I am a Black woman speaking at the Democratic Convention. But enough of you know me by now. You know that I tell you exactly what I’m feeling. you know I hate politics. But you know I care about this nation, you know how much I care about all of our children,” she continued almost at the verge of tears.

And while I disagree with her notion that voting for Biden is the only national discourse we should have in terms of voting as a Black person in America and what our options are, what she did on Monday night was a masterclass in owning your power. We will have to wait until election day to see if the fruit of her labor pays off.

I also realized that she was taking back some of her power, some of the fatigue she exerted over Trump since the 2012 presidential election. He’s someone who championed racist birther claims against her husband. And he’s someone who evoked hatred and violence against her family. He’s someone married to a woman who routinely aggregates Obama’s speeches and content. He’s someone who attempts to undo the policy, history and legacy that her family helped t build. And even within all of that, she answered the call that so many Black women find familiar, to be the moral and foundational leaning post for a country that rarely offers them any vestiges of hope. And Obama knows it too.