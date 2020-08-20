What Students Should Know Before Taking Out Loans

If you think about the age range when people start considering student loans – right around the end of high school – it’s pretty alarming that such a huge decision falls into the laps of such young individuals. What were you thinking about before graduating high school? Maybe prom. Or how you’d decorate your dorm room come freshman year. How excited you were for college parties. All the summer fun you’d have before college began. Interest rates, repayment terms, credit scores – these are not the things on the minds of 17 and 18-year-olds. And yet, that’s the age group that is given the responsibility to sign a few documents that can determine their financial situation for decades. Yes, decades.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, those with debt in the $20,000 to $40,000 range spend an average of 20 years paying it off. And that timeline is much longer for those with debt over $40,000. Some reports say that student loan debt is a big factor in the racial wealth gap, with individuals from Black families less likely than those from white families to have a financial cushion to fall back on, meaning paying off their debt can be an enormous burden. I spoke to Sonia Lewis, CEO of The Student Loan Doctor, about what students should know before taking on loans.

Borrowing determination = career compensation

“Borrowing determination = career compensation,” is how Lewis explains to prospective borrowers how they should be calculating the appropriate size of their loan. Oftentimes, students just get excited at the idea of being able to borrow X amount, and the sky being the limit on which schools they apply to, that they don’t think about what that money is for. And it’s for teaching them a marketable skill. Students should know how marketable i.e. how lucrative that skill is, before taking out a massive loan. So, figure out what you’ll make, and then figure out what you should borrow.