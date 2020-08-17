“We Are Just Asking For Equality”: Cardi B Wants Justice For Black America In Interview With Joe Biden

She’s done it before and now she’s doing it again.

Last year Cardi hosted multiple discussions with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who she supported in the beginning of the 2020 presidential race, but now the rapper is interviewing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the latest issue of Elle magazine.

While the “WAP“ rapper is the cover star, she’s using her platform to discuss critical topics of importance with the long time politician, including the fight for racial justice, COVID-19 and medicare to name a few.

The two sat down for a 16-minute conversation ahead of the Democratic National Convention which kicks off on Monday evening, where Biden is expected to accept the Democratic nomination.

“First and first, let me keep it a buck. I just want Trump out, you know what I’m saying? I just feel like his mouth gets us in trouble so much,” Cardi began after Biden asked what she foresees in the next president. “I don’t want to be lied to. I don’t want – like you know we’re dealing with a pandemic right now right? And I just want answers. I want to know when this is over, I want to go back to my job. I want to be able to go outside. I want to be able to feel like I’m not trapped in my home. But I don’t want somebody to lie to me and tell me that it’s OK to go outside, it’s OK to not wear a mask, that everything is going to be OK. No, I want a timeline,” she continued.

Cardi also said she wants medicare and free college education. “And I want Black people to stop getting and no justice for it, I’m tired of it,” she said.

The two had a lot in common and discussed how important it is for families to have support in raising their children. Biden talked about how his sister supported him when his wife and daughter were killed in a tragic car crash in 1976.

As a new mom, Cardi talked about her motivation and drive which is fueled by trying to provide the best life for her two-year-old daughter Kulture.

“Once you become a mom you change completely, your mindset changes completely. but its like how are you supposed to do that when you don’t have a babysitter for your kid? And fortunately for me I’m able to have my mom take care of my child, but a lot of people it’s like their mom cannot retire and take care of their kid, their mom has to work too,” said Cardi.

“One of things that I admire about you is that you keep talking about what I call equity. Just decency, fairness, treating people with respect,” Biden said. John Lewis used to say, ‘The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool you have.’ Use the power to change for the change you want by voting.”

“Black people, we’re not asking for sympathy. We’re not asking for charity – we are just asking for equality. We are asking for fairness, and we are asking for justice,” Cardi said. “That is all. I feel like everything people are asking for is getting interpreted in a very different way. No, it’s simple: We just want justice. We want to feel like Americans.”

“You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in history. And you’re going to change things,” he said.

Watch the whole conversation in the video below.