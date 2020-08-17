Emily And Fab Won’t Like This: Rapper G Herbo Admits To Cheating On Taina Williams With His Ex

Back in April of 2019, rapper G Herbo was arrested in Atlanta after an argument with his ex-girlfriend Ariana Fletcher, who is the mother of his son, Yosohn. Cops reported at the time that he assaulted her, and arrested him for simple battery. He took to Instagram Live after being released from jail, claiming that Fletcher was holding on to his jewelry and that she was doing so because she wanted to spite him for being with his current partner, Taina Williams. She is the daughter of former Love and Hip Hop New York star Emily B and the stepdaughter of rapper Fabolous. Fletcher, at the time, was also in a new relationship, dating boxer Gervonta Davis.

“I don’t care about you or your relationship or anything you do,” he said in the tense Live video at the time. “I love you cause you my son mama but I don’t care about you. I want to be with my girl. I’m with my girl and I’m going to be with her for a long time.”

“You done lied and said all this type of sh-t,” he added. “B—h you know I ain’t got no STD because you still want to f–k me. You still want to be with me. So you know I ain’t got no STD cause you ready to s–k my d–k if I tell you to come, ‘let’s be together’ or some goofy a– sh-t, which I’d never do.”

Well, video from that arrest, which was shared online over the weekend, seems to reveal a conversation between the rapper and an officer where he admits that he cheated on Williams with Fletcher days before their altercation.

“You could have just gave me my sh-t,” he says while speaking about Fletcher. “Why? Why she want to hold onto me for? She want to f–k me or something? What is it? We did that already. I just f–ked her a day before yesterday. Why do she gotta hold sh-t over my head? Just give me my sh-t! You wanna play with me like I’m your puppet so you could have control over me, while you still f–k with this little a– boy that you want to f–k with just to make me mad. Just so I can stop f–kin’ with my girl who I really care about.”

It’s unclear what advice the officer offered in response since their audio is so low, but the rapper disagreed with whatever suggestion was offered. he made it clear that despite allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with Fletcher, he wanted to be with Williams.

“She gon still do what she want to do with her boyfriend. Pop up in the club and all this. I want to be with my girl,” he said. “I really love Taina. I don’t want to f–kin’ be with Ari! She’s not about to use me as no puppet cause she got my sh-t that I paid for, that I work hard for! I didn’t take her car from her, her crib from her, none of her jewelry, none of the sh-t I bought her! She’s not finna use me as no puppet because she’s got my sh-t.”

G Herbo, born Herbert Randal Wright III, and Fletcher, were reportedly in a relationship from 2015 to 2018. They broke up months after welcoming their son, and he started dating Williams soon after. Fletcher dated Davis from December 2018 to October 2019, before entering into her current relationship with rapper Moneybagg Yo (Megan Thee Stallion’s ex).